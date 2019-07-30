Short Interest in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Decreases By 12.5%

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ HFBL traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.59. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This is a boost from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

