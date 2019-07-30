Short Interest in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Grows By 9.1%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,709,800 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 35,465,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 10,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $150,916.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,423 shares in the company, valued at $230,728.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Irv Rothman sold 84,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,111.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,129 shares of company stock worth $1,558,212 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 367.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $37,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.72. 106,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,497,015. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

