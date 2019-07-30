Short Interest in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Drops By 9.8%

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 75,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,503. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.01.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawkins had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $133.05 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

