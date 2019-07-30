Short Interest in Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) Drops By 8.7%

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 88,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Escalade stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.59. 7,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,639. Escalade has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $167.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESCA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Escalade by 528.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Escalade by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its stake in Escalade by 40.2% in the first quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Escalade by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Escalade by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

