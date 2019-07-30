Short Interest in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Declines By 18.1%

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,658,900 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the June 15th total of 4,465,700 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 212,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:KODK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.38. 415,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,245. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $4.44.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 145.46%. The business had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,361,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 206,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 435.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 166,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 135,801 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

