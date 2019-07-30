Short Interest in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Declines By 18.1%

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,658,900 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the June 15th total of 4,465,700 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 212,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:KODK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.38. 415,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,245. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $4.44.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 145.46%. The business had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter.
About Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.
