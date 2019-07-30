Short Interest in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Rises By 7.2%

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,524,200 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 1,422,400 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 495,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

CSOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.53 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.82.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

In related news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $401,765.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian L. Swartz sold 6,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $355,434.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,633.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,304 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,036. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth $76,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

CSOD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.92. 243,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,141. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -264.87 and a beta of 1.04. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $45.89 and a 1-year high of $62.66.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.