Short Interest in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Increases By 6.7%

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,800 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 2,907,200 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 323,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 304,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $362.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.55. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 30.87% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $35,169.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at $499,736.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,506 in the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67,855.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $164,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COLL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

