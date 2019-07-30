Short Interest in Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Drops By 14.2%

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCT. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on POET Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised United Overseas Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Chardan Capital set a $18.00 price target on Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 927,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 111,968 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65,875 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,227,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.46. 67,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,718. The company has a market capitalization of $163.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.30. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $12.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124.59% and a negative return on equity of 132.46%. Research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

