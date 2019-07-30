Short Interest in Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Inc (NASDAQ:ARCI) Decreases By 15.1%

Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Inc (NASDAQ:ARCI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the June 15th total of 51,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCI opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28. Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (NASDAQ:ARCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter.

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the recycle of household appliances in North America. The company operates in two segments, Recycling and Technology. It engages in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers.

