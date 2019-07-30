Short Interest in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Drops By 12.4%

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ames National by 534.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ames National during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ames National in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATLO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of ATLO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.59. Ames National has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

