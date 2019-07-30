Sherritt International (S) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sherritt International (TSE:S) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

S stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.23. The company had a trading volume of 130,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,692. The company has a market capitalization of $87.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. Sherritt International has a 12-month low of C$0.17 and a 12-month high of C$0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

