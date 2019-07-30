Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.
Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.86%. On average, analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,667. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.91. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $51.41.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.
Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.