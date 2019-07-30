Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 190.89% and a net margin of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.16. 12,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,419. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Luckin Coffee in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

