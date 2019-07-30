Sheffield Resources (ASX:SFX) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.45

Sheffield Resources Ltd (ASX:SFX) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.68. Sheffield Resources shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 464,780 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.46.

Sheffield Resources Company Profile (ASX:SFX)

Sheffield Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties. The company's principal project is the Thunderbird mineral sands property located in the Canning Basin in northern Western Australia. It explores for zircon, rutile, ilmenite, leucoxene, and titanium minerals. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Sheffield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sheffield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.