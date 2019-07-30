ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 444.8% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 985,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,370,000 after purchasing an additional 804,514 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,036,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $748,484,000 after purchasing an additional 630,491 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 60.2% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 701,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,849,000 after purchasing an additional 263,615 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4,071.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 201,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,576,000 after purchasing an additional 196,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 97.4% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 374,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,402,000 after purchasing an additional 184,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.17. The stock had a trading volume of 690,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $147.63 and a 1-year high of $303.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,425.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.50 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

In other news, insider David Schneider sold 3,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,667.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,010,915.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.57, for a total value of $6,106,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,298.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,322 shares of company stock worth $32,554,009. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

