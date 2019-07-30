Sentinel Chain Trading Down 4.6% This Week (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $565,177.00 and $1,168.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, COSS and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain’s genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, COSS and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

