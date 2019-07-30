Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on September 3rd

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Sensient Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sensient Technologies to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.04. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.93 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensient Technologies news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $25,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

SXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

