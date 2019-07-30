Selz Capital LLC Has $5.41 Million Holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Selz Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,918 shares during the quarter. GCI Liberty makes up about 1.5% of Selz Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Selz Capital LLC’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLIBA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,375,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,352,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,442 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,416,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,275,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,027,000 after purchasing an additional 72,248 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLIBA stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,087. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 1.43. GCI Liberty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $217.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. As a group, analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLIBA. Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $3,070,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

