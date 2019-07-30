Selz Capital LLC Has $18.19 Million Stock Position in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

Selz Capital LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,209,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,000 shares during the quarter. WillScot accounts for approximately 4.9% of Selz Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Selz Capital LLC owned approximately 1.04% of WillScot worth $18,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in WillScot by 75.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,355,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,398,000 after buying an additional 2,299,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WillScot by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,850,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,973,000 after buying an additional 553,033 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in WillScot by 23.2% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,677,000 after buying an additional 504,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in WillScot by 471.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 338,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot by 46.7% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after buying an additional 318,526 shares in the last quarter. 47.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded WillScot from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America set a $18.00 price target on Victory Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WillScot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

WillScot stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,429. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. WillScot Corp has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $18.19.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.20 million. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. WillScot’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Corp will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

