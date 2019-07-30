Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

TSE:SES traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,676. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.68, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$6.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.44.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$788.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$689.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SES shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.70 to C$1.55 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.00.

In other news, Director George Wadsworth sold 5,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.02, for a total transaction of C$40,554.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 554,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,891,382.56.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

