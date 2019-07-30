Secos Group (ASX:SES) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Secos Group Ltd (ASX:SES) rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.05 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.03), approximately 411,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.04 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.04.

About Secos Group (ASX:SES)

SECOS Group Limited manufactures and distributes sustainable packaging materials worldwide. It provides biodegradable resins, packaging products, and cast films to blue-chip companies. It also develops and manufactures bioplastic resins derived from renewable resources for the packaging and plastic products industries.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Secos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.