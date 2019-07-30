SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.41.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. 122,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,311. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.62%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

