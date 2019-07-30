SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jernigan Capital were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 93.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the second quarter worth $51,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 18.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 685,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the first quarter worth $1,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

JCAP stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,510. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $432.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 170.35% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Jernigan Capital Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

In other news, CEO John A. Good bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $44,037.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James D. Dondero sold 88,837 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,873,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

