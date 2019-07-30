S&CO Inc. Sells 2,225 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

S&CO Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 115,203 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 305,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 578,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.42. 92,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,634. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $53.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

