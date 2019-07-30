S&CO Inc. Increases Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C comprises approximately 2.1% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. S&CO Inc. owned 0.24% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $18,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 199.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,003,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,080,000 after acquiring an additional 102,171 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 15.4% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,673,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,998,000 after acquiring an additional 223,153 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,270,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 16.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,325,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,685,000 after acquiring an additional 187,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,340. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $47.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

