S&CO Inc. Has $52.25 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

S&CO Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 715,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up 5.7% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $52,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 332.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Atlantic Securities raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.52.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.84. 844,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,843. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.81. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $79.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $3,513,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,606 shares in the company, valued at $17,609,953.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $1,221,910.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,993.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,516 shares of company stock worth $11,866,800 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

