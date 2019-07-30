S&CO Inc. Decreases Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

S&CO Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $486,635,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,150,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,801,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,692 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,660,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $595,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.69. 553,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,878,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $68.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $192.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

In related news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

