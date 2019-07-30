S&CO Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALKS. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Alkermes by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Alkermes by 12.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Alkermes by 15.5% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Alkermes by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $180.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

ALKS traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $23.14. 165,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,973. Alkermes Plc has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $2,736,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 776,433 shares in the company, valued at $19,317,653.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,736,926.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,373 shares of company stock worth $4,905,080. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Featured Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.