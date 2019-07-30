Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,002.6% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,072,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,150 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,600,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,361,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,143,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,825,000 after purchasing an additional 245,558 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.78. 3,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,465. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $55.12.

