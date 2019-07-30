Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TheStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tricida in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 195.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 231.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 122,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,752. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $723.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.43. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

