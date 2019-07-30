Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Buys 153 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.4% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 19,949.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,005,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,976 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its position in Apple by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 3,877,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $785,333,000 after buying an additional 550,300 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Apple by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,235,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $170,524,000 after buying an additional 450,098 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,766,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,013,786,000 after buying an additional 417,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,155,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,929,054,000 after buying an additional 414,856 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $190.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on DexCom to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.47.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total value of $11,866,617.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,803,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,222,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,453,036. The stock has a market cap of $955.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.34. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

