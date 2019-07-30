savedroid Market Capitalization Hits $942,369.00 (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, savedroid has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. savedroid has a total market capitalization of $942,369.00 and approximately $163.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One savedroid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Cobinhood, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get savedroid alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.40 or 0.05963456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00049204 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000190 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001091 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

savedroid Token Profile

savedroid is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com . The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for savedroid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for savedroid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.