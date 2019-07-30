Sarasin & Partners LLP Trims Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,286 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 101.4% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Live Your Vision LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 99.0% during the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 823.9% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $2,062,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,583.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,599. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.83. The firm has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

