Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 7,908 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,908 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Moody’s worth $51,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,278,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,223,511,000 after purchasing an additional 265,811 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,406,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,205,000 after purchasing an additional 230,386 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,012,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,583,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,991,000 after purchasing an additional 620,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,962,000 after purchasing an additional 410,864 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 55,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total value of $10,099,551.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,243,726.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total transaction of $85,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,406 shares in the company, valued at $8,762,999.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,854 shares of company stock worth $27,854,940 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.47. 10,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,813. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $206.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.06%.

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of California Water Service Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.18.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

