Sarasin & Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.44% of Industrias Bachoco worth $11,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 6.8% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 110,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 26.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 60,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.31. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $62.50.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $879.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.28 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

