Sarasin & Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 306.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 123.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 126.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.34. 77,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,476. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $78.90 and a 52-week high of $116.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.52. The firm has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

In other news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.90, for a total value of $623,933.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,291,259.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $210,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $311,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,613 shares of company stock worth $7,963,366. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Diplomat Pharmacy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

