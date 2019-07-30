SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €122.43 ($142.37).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.56 to $35.11 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Nord/LB set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

ETR SAP traded down €2.84 ($3.30) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €110.58 ($128.58). The company had a trading volume of 2,482,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a fifty-two week high of €125.00 ($145.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of €117.76. The company has a market cap of $135.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

