Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sanofi updated its FY19 guidance to +5% to $5.75 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $5.74-5.74 EPS.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $42.00. 48,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,481. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $45.62.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,868,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,897,000 after purchasing an additional 367,961 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,233,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,862,000 after purchasing an additional 175,580 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 47,594.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,384,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,716 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sanofi by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,140,000 after purchasing an additional 83,760 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sanofi by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 867,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,431,000 after purchasing an additional 93,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

