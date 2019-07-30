SALT Trading Down 13.3% Over Last Week (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Bittrex and Radar Relay. In the last week, SALT has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $11.72 million and approximately $181,965.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00281406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.32 or 0.01537443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00117201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022028 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000627 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, AirSwap, IDEX, Binance, Liqui, Upbit, LATOKEN, Huobi, ABCC, Gate.io, Radar Relay, OKEx and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

