salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $97,377.20 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $97,377.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,249.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Tuesday, July 9th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.35, for a total value of $95,077.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $93,855.60.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $91,326.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total value of $96,775.80.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Parker Harris sold 6,330 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $989,948.70.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Parker Harris sold 6,330 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total value of $996,531.90.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $156.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,722,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648,811. The company has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.87. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $113.60 and a 52 week high of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,716,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,208,366,000 after acquiring an additional 698,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,665,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,193 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,902,070 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,151,891,000 after acquiring an additional 230,376 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,683,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,691,907,000 after acquiring an additional 140,368 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,618,684 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $852,523,000 after acquiring an additional 274,633 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. OTR Global lowered salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on Capri from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.11.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.