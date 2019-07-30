Safestore (LON:SAFE) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAFE. Peel Hunt reiterated an under review rating on shares of Motif Bio in a report on Monday, July 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Safestore alerts:

Shares of LON:SAFE opened at GBX 646 ($8.44) on Friday. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 662.50 ($8.66). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 636.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Safestore Company Profile

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.