Safestore (LON:SAFE) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAFE. Peel Hunt reiterated an under review rating on shares of Motif Bio in a report on Monday, July 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 13th.
Shares of LON:SAFE opened at GBX 646 ($8.44) on Friday. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 662.50 ($8.66). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 636.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73.
Safestore Company Profile
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
