Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Stock Price Down 1%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) traded down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.19, 14,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 85,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGSVF)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Back River gold project, which covers an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project covering an area of approximately 13,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

