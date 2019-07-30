Sabal Trust CO Has $21.38 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Sabal Trust CO decreased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,732 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 1.9% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Boeing were worth $21,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,211,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,630 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,817,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,521,073,000 after acquiring an additional 245,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,015,856,000 after acquiring an additional 214,945 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 36,928.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $623,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,951,632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $629,401,000 after acquiring an additional 123,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA traded up $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.05. 182,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,516,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a one year low of $292.47 and a one year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cowen set a $460.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.79.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.