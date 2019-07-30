Ryan James Polk Sells 14,000 Shares of Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) Stock

Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) insider Ryan James Polk sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CBLK stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 481,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Carbon Black Inc has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $27.27.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.10 million. Carbon Black had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carbon Black Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carbon Black by 240.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Carbon Black by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Carbon Black during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Carbon Black by 1,748.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Carbon Black by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBLK shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

