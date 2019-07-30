Ryan James Polk Sells 14,000 Shares of Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) Stock

Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) insider Ryan James Polk sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of CBLK stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 481,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Carbon Black Inc has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $27.27.
Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.10 million. Carbon Black had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carbon Black Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBLK shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.
About Carbon Black
Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.
