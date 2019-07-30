Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Longbow Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,738. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 503.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $698,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.