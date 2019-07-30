RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.4-6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.42 billion.RR Donnelley & Sons also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.60-0.90 EPS.

RRD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 915,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,769. The company has a market capitalization of $123.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.67. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

