RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,122,800 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 8,504,300 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,665 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 196.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 941,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 624,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 626.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 469,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 405,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 45.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,009,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 317,773 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RRD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. 915,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,769. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $123.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.67. RR Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

