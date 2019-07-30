Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.30 Million

Analysts expect Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) to post sales of $112.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.60 million. Royal Gold reported sales of $116.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year sales of $424.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $417.80 million to $429.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $482.63 million, with estimates ranging from $431.60 million to $523.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RGLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America set a $35.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.83.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $119.19 on Friday. Royal Gold has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $120.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

In other Royal Gold news, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 38,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $3,587,836.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce Christopher Kirchhoff sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total transaction of $495,647.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,760.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,423 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,746. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 77,300 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

