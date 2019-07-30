Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.24 and the highest is $4.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises reported earnings per share of $3.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full-year earnings of $9.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $9.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.38 to $11.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCL. Citigroup upped their target price on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nomura cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

In other news, SVP Henry L. Pujol sold 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $529,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $2,204,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,370,630.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,902 over the last 90 days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,060.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.99. 1,581,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $89.48 and a one year high of $133.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.60%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.