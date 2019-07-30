Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $104.50. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at $103.90, with a volume of 668,550 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RY shares. CSFB set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.77) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $149.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$104.54.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.5400003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

In other news, Senior Officer Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.46, for a total transaction of C$1,044,635.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,675 shares in the company, valued at C$5,711,541.86. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 8,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.66, for a total transaction of C$864,257.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$614,650.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,656 shares of company stock worth $4,783,938.

About Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

